What to expect the next 36 hours: High winds begin to ease up, but cold and snow persist

Believe it or not, the winds are starting to die down this morning.

As of 7 a.m., peak gusts had dipped below 45 mph for the second straight hour. They'll slowly continue to ease back throughout the day Monday as the tightly wound storm system continues tracking farther away into upper Canada, forecasts show.

Here's what the weather service said to expect, and when, over the next 36 hours in Western New York:

Monday morning

Colder temperatures, some snowfall and the prospect of flooding continues along the Niagara River from Niagara Falls to Buffalo.

The National Weather Service issued a lakeshore flood warning for the Lake Erie shoreline in Chautauqua and Erie counties and the upper Niagara River until 1 p.m. A high wind warning also remains in effect until 10 a.m.

The weather service reported peak gusts of 69 mph at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport and 74 mph in Niagara Falls and Dunkirk.

Buffalo weather radar showed lake-effect snow showers were impacting areas of Niagara and Orleans counties this morning as well as northern Chautauqua and northern Cattaraugus counties.

Some passing snow could affect metro Buffalo. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies are forecast, with daytime highs in the mid-20s.

Winds will slowly taper off today, forecasts show.

It will be bitterly cold. With gusty winds, it felt like it was in the single digits across Western New York this morning.

Those frigid wind chills are expected to persist throughout the day.

Monday afternoon

Wind gusts continue subsiding.

Sustained northwesterly winds of more than 20 mph are expected

"It's still going to be a windy day, but not like (Sunday) afternoon," the weather service said.

But it'll be raw.

Daytime temperatures will be in the mid-20s, but it'll feel like it's in the single digits with the winds.

There will be a slight chance for more snow.

Monday night

Brisk northwesterly winds gusting to near 30 mph are expected.

There are chances for snow showers with less than one-half inch possible.

Lows are forecast to bottom out in the low teens under mostly cloudy skies.

"That's going to be a big concern for those who do lose power, staying warm," the weather service said.

Tuesday

Winds will be much lighter by Tuesday, at 10 to 15 mph. The northwesterly flow will keep things chilly though.

It should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 22 degrees.

There are chances for snow showers Tuesday morning with another one-half inch possible.

Wind chills are expected to remain in the single digits throughout the day.

Tuesday night

More chances for snow are expected with lows in the teens.

Less than one-half inch is possible, the weather service said.