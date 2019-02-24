MORAN, Timothy J.

MORAN - Timothy J. Passed away peacefully, February 14, 2019, after a lengthy illness. Son of the late Joseph and Jane (Lenney) Moran of West Seneca. He is survived by Jean Moran (John Sherwood), Patrick (Joyce) Moran, John (Oxana) Moran, Katie Moran, Alex Moran, Lev (Lyeva) Moran, Winefred (Winnie) Moran, John (Johnny) Moran and Steve Niemiec. Memorial Service to be announced. Please consider donations in memory of Timothy Moran to Gay & Lesbian Youth Services of Western New York (GLYS), 393 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14202.