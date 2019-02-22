Share this article

print logo
Bills General Manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott have 10 draft picks to work with. (James P. McCoy/News file photo)

With NFL draft order set, where will the Bills pick?

|Published |Updated

The NFL announced 32 compensatory draft choices for 14 teams Friday, clearing the way for the release of the full order for the NFL draft.

As expected, the Buffalo Bills did not receive a compensatory draft pick.

The Bills have 10 picks in the draft, to be held April 25-27 in Nashville.

FIRST ROUND: No. 9 overall

SECOND ROUND: No. 40 overall

THIRD ROUND: No. 74 overall

FOURTH ROUND: No. 112 overall, No. 131 (from Kansas City)

FIFTH ROUND: No. 147 overall, No. 158 (from Pittsburgh through Oakland)

SIXTH ROUND: No. 181 overall

SEVENTH ROUND: No. 225 overall, No. 228 (from Carolina)

Story topics: / / /

There are no comments - be the first to comment