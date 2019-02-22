With NFL draft order set, where will the Bills pick?
The NFL announced 32 compensatory draft choices for 14 teams Friday, clearing the way for the release of the full order for the NFL draft.
As expected, the Buffalo Bills did not receive a compensatory draft pick.
The Bills have 10 picks in the draft, to be held April 25-27 in Nashville.
FIRST ROUND: No. 9 overall
SECOND ROUND: No. 40 overall
THIRD ROUND: No. 74 overall
FOURTH ROUND: No. 112 overall, No. 131 (from Kansas City)
FIFTH ROUND: No. 147 overall, No. 158 (from Pittsburgh through Oakland)
SIXTH ROUND: No. 181 overall
SEVENTH ROUND: No. 225 overall, No. 228 (from Carolina)
Story topics: 2019 NFL Draft/ bills draft picks/ NFL Draft/ NFL draft picks
