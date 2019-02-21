Water damage causes bricks to fall from Stuyvesant Apartments

Water damage is suspected as the cause of an 8-foot by 4-foot section of bricks becoming dislodged Thursday from below the roof line of the Stuyvesant Apartments building on Elmwood Avenue, between North and Summer streets.

According to Gillian Brown, executive director of the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority, which owns the seven-story building, no one was hurt from the slab of bricks falling and no other significant damage to the building was reported.

"None of the bricks hit the sidewalk. They landed on the roof of the former Frame & Save," Brown said, referring to a picture frame shop that for years operated on the first floor of the building.

A second-floor office had some water damage, Brown said.

Brown said water that collected along the roof line of the north wing of the building apparently seeped behind the bricks, causing the bricks to loosen.

The breach was sealed with plywood and the affected area at street level was cordoned off until repairs can be made, he said.