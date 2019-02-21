FURSBACK, Gertrude L. (Marquart)

Deaths Death Notices
FURSBACK - Gertrude L. (nee Marquart)
Of Lancaster, NY February 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward R.; loving mother of James Hess and Susan (Robert) Propp; dearest grandmother of David (Marla) Jurek, Michael Jurek and Marty (Jenn) Jurek; great-grandmother of seven; sister of Robert (Florence) Marquart; also predeceased by brothers. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WendEL & loEcher, inc. funeral home, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, NY Saturday morning from 9-11 AM, where services will be held at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 55 Pleasant Ave., Lancaster, NY. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
