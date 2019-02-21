Feb. 21, 1974: Sabres fans mourn sudden death of Tim Horton

The Buffalo Sabres and the team's fans awoke to somber news on Feb. 21, 1974.

Sabres defenseman Tim Horton had been killed in an early morning car crash on the QEW.

While driving back to Buffalo from a Sabres game in Toronto, he was clocked at over 100 mph on the highway. Police tried to pull him over for speeding when his car careened off the road and flipped several times.

Horton was 44 and considered an NHL veteran. He was credited with being a big reason the Sabres made the playoffs for the first time the previous season.

Seymour H. Knox III, the Sabres' then-president, said in The Buffalo Evening News that Horton "was only greater in one thing than being a hockey player and that was being a fine human being."

