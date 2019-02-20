Two more announce candidacy for Buffalo School Board

Two more people have emerged as candidates for the Buffalo Board of Education.

Ann Rivera, an assistant professor of English at Villa Maria College, announced she will run this year for an at-large seat on the School Board. Rivera currently serves as chair of the district's Special Education Parent Advisory Committee.

Terrance Heard, a General Motors employee who ran unsuccessfully for the Ellicott District seat on the Common Council in 2015, also said he will run for an at-large seat on the School Board.

All nine board seats are up for grabs during the May 7 election. Candidates will hit the streets Feb. 26, the first day they can start collecting signatures to be on the ballot.