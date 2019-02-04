WUELLER, Linda A.

WUELLER - Linda A. February 2, 2019, at age 70. Beloved daughter of the late Francis and Dorothy (nee Sroka) Wueller; dear sister of Alan J. Wueller; also survived by many loving cousins and friends. The family will be present to receive friends on Tuesday from 3-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee St. (two blocks east of Union), where prayers will be offered on Wednesday at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian celebrated at 10:00 AM from Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Dr. Interment to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SPCA Serving Erie County, 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com