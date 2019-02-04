WEINDEL, Loretta M. (Jones)

WEINDEL - Loretta M. (nee Jones)

February 3, 2019, of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved wife of Carl R. Weindel; dear mother of Martin Mahon; cherished grandmother of Martin and McKenzie Mahon. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 8th from 5-8 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS PERNA Funeral Home, 3070 Delaware Ave. Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Timothy's Church on Saturday at 10 AM. Please assemble at the church. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet. If desired, contributions may be made to the SPCA. Online condolences and donations may be shared at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com