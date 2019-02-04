TOMCZAK, Robert J.

TOMCZAK - Robert J. Of Springville, February 2, 2019; husband of Jenny (nee Stevens); father of Robert Tomczak (Qiara Johnson) and Meghan (Mark) Trala; grandfather of Jacob, Katie and Madison. Friends may call at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Aloysius Church, Springville, Wednesday at 10 AM. Flowers declined. www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com