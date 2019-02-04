GOODWAY, William H.

GOODWAY - William H. Of Angola, NY, February 1, 2019, age 84. Beloved husband of Margaret B. "Peg" (Wilklow) Goodway; loving father of Mark Goodway and Laurie (Arnold) Guajardo; brother of Enabelle Mirando. Penny Geoble and Mary Lou Smith; grandfather of Christopher (Lori Beth) Grunder and Mark Grunder; great-grandfather of Christian and Angel. Family will receive friends Tuesday from 3-7 PM at the Addison Funeral Home, Inc., 262 N. Main Street, Angola, NY. Funeral Services will be held Thursday at 11 AM in the First Congregational UCC, 132 Main Street, Angola, NY. Mr. Goodway was an avid hunter and fisherman, member of the Evans Rod and Gun Club as well as a 50 plus year, lifetime member of the Angola Volunteer Fire Co.