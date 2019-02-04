DANIELS, Jeffery M.

DANIELS - Jeffery M. February 2, 2019. Loving companion of Julie Caputo; beloved son of Christine (Zietkiewicz) and the late Michael Daniels; cherished brother of Jennifer (Adam) Farrell; devoted uncle of Noah Farrell; dearest friend of Adam (Sara), Andrew (Rachel) and Hilary (Greg); also survived by extended family. The family will be present to receive friends Wednesday 2-7 PM at Beach-Tuyn funeral home, inc., 5541 main st. (at cayuga Rd.), Williamsville, where a Funeral Service will follow at 7 PM. Memorials may be made to the SPCA serving Erie County. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com