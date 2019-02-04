[BN] Blitz newsletter: We're another day closer to the end of the Tom Brady era

The unabated procession of time continued Sunday, moving us infinitesimally closer to end of Tom Brady's reign over the National Football League, which was the only positive takeaway for Bills fans who watched Brady and the rival Patriots unsurprisingly win the Super Bowl for a sixth time.

Brady now has more Super Bowl titles than any player in history. He remains, at least publicly, set on playing next year and beyond.

Bill Belichick concocted the antidote for the Rams' potent offense in the 13-3 victory, matching the record for fewest points allowed in a Super Bowl in what was the game's lowest-scoring affair ever. The defensive effort included a strong performance from Stephon Gilmore, the former Bills cornerback, whose late interception helped seal the victory.

As Jay Skurski wrote, "This is what Stephon Gilmore had in mind when he left the Buffalo Bills."

"I was so proud of him, man," Patriots receiver Chris Hogan said of Gilmore, a former teammate with the Bills. "He goes about his business quietly, but he works so hard and he's one best corners in the league. He showed it tonight."

Gronkowski to mull future: Rob Gronkowski seems much more likely to retire this offseason than Brady. Gronk estimated he was asked about retirement 50 times leading up to the game. After, he said he'd make a decision on his future "in a week or two."

Quarterly Report: The Belichick game plan is well known: Take away what the opponent does best. For the Rams, that was the run game and the deep ball. Jared Goff couldn't beat the Patriots' tight coverage from the pocket, and the Rams punted nine times – tied for third-most ever in a Super Bowl.

Lynn featured in top commercial: Anthony Lynn, the former Bills interim coach, was featured in arguably the best Super Bowl commercial. Lynn nearly died in a 2005 car accident but is with us today thanks to first responders. Verizon found the first responders who saved Lynn that night and surprised him, bringing the Chargers head coach to tears.

