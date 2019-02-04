BAETZHOLD, Patricia A. (Latchford)

February 2, 2019, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of Jeffrey; dear mother of Karen (Richard) Fabiniak and Jason (Karen Wasinger) Baetzhold; cherished grandmother of Tessa; sister of Nancy (George) Rahner and the late Marianne Latchford; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 3-7 PM at the pacer funeral home, inc., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.), with services to follow at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice appreciated. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com