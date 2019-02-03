YORK, Joan E. (Millett)

Died peacefully in her sleep on January 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert K. York; loving mother of Neal York and Sue York Nefzger; loving grandmother to Margaret Coleman. Joan grew up in Buffalo, NY and worked at the phone company as a switchboard operator. Joan and Robert raised their family in various locations in New York and New Jersey before relocating to Naperville, IL and then moving back to the east coast, settling in Arlington, VA. Some of Joan's interests included travel, reading, movies and the performing arts. She was blessed with a great sense of humor and an infectious laugh. She was always ready to help out a friend or family member and could be tough but always fair. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation at alzfdn.org