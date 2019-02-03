WRIGHT, Elaine Marie (Pettitt)

WRIGHT - Elaine Marie

(nee Pettitt)

Of Corpus Christi, TX, passed away on January 20, 2019, at the age of 73, after a battle with rheumatoid arthritis. Her body will be donated to science, then cremated. No formal service will be held, as she requested. Elaine was originally from Buffalo, NY. She became a Texan in the late 1970s. Elaine was a graduate of Texas A&M, an accountant, bookkeeper, tax preparer, had 35 consecutive years of recovery, loved sports and reading. She was survived by her three sons, Mike Wright (Ann), Kevin Wright (Lana), Dan Wright; five grandchildren, and soon to be a total of three great-grandchildren; and three brothers Don, David and George Pettitt.