WENDELIN, Rev. Robert A.

WENDELIN - Rev. Robert A. January 31, 2019, formerly of Amherst, NY, Pastor Emeritus of North Park Evangelical Lutheran Church. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (Goetz) Wendelin. Dear father of Phillip, Michael (Johanna), Cathy (Robert) Luders and John R. (Joanmarie) Wendelin. Loving grandfather of Stephanie, Laura Beth, Frank, Luke and Anna Wendelin. Step- grandfather of Patty (Max) Perdue, Melanie (Joe) Wilde; and step-great- grandfather of Joshua, Kade, Caleb and Kinleigh. Brother of the late Audrey (late Herbert) Leinhos and Paul Wendelin. Relatives and friends may call Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 pm at North Park Evangelical Lutheran Church, 310 Starin Ave., Buffalo, NY 14216, where a Eucharistic Celebration for Rev. Wendelin's life will be held Thursday at 10:30 with preservice music at 10:15 am. Committal at Elmlawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to North Park Evangelical Lutheran Church Special Fund or Niagara Lutheran Health Systems Foundation, 5959 Broadway, Lancaster, NY, 14086. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com