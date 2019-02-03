Weekend in Review: Blizzard fallout, better predictions and the high cost of care

If you spent the weekend digging out from the Blizzard of 2019 and didn't have time to read the news, here's a roundup of stories you might have missed:

How new technology — and forecasters — kept blizzard prediction on track

Everything proceeded according to plan during the Blizzard of 2019, though the plan was a rough one. That's all thanks to improved technologies and trained forecasters who knew how to use it to give Western New Yorkers a precise, helpful and even lifesaving forecast.

Williamsville mourns Larry, a man with no home but many ties to the village

The Village of Williamsville knew Lawrence Bierl only as "Larry." He was a frequent and welcome presence along Main Street. But his death Thursday, when he was discovered in a Main Street bus shelter, has left the community reeling.

Jane Kwiatkowski Radlich: Why I told Larry's story two decades ago

In 1997, Buffalo News Reporter Jane Kwiatkowski Radlich wrote a story about Larry, the homeless man found dead Thursday. Here, she recounts what drew her to him and how their interactions unfolded

Even on a brutally cold day, helping WNY's homeless isn't always easy

Buffalo's various social service agencies have a difficult job when it comes to caring for the homeless during a storm.

How to keep nursing home costs from devouring your life savings

It costs an inordinate, even shocking, amount of money to stay in a Western New York nursing home. Lou Michel breaks down the costs — and how to avoid them.

Retired officer shocked to learn homeless man was his classmate

Unlike the other members of the Bishop Turner High School Class of 1967, John V. Fildes had spoken to their classmate Lawrence Bierl dozens of times through the years.

He just didn't realize it until Thursday, when he heard the last name of the homeless man known only as Larry, who was found dead earlier in the day in the NFTA bus shelter just yards from where he had a makeshift camp in a patch of trees.

'Intense' fire at East Amherst home leaves son dead, mother in medically induced coma

Peter Dommer awoke in his Bramblewood Lane home in East Amherst shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday to the sound of crackling and a car horn beeping. He looked out the window and saw what appeared to be his senior-aged next-door neighbor honking the car horn in her driveway in an attempt to call for help, her home engulfed in flames. He called 911.

Click here to read more.