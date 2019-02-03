WECKERLE, James C. "Jimmy"

WECKERLE - James C, "Jimmy"

Entered into eternal peace on January 31, 2019. Beloved son of Marie Weckerle, and the late Norbert E. Weckerle; cherished brother of Linda Roach, Robert Weckerle, Donna Weckerle and the late Karen (James E.) Braithwaite; dearest uncle of Susan Braithwaite, William Braithwaite, Robert (Christina) Roach, Brian (Killian) Roach; proud great-uncle of Magdalene, Gavin, Stella, Shae and Calvin Roach; special friend of the Beachridge Boys, appreciative friend of staff at Beachridge and People, Inc. Workshop, former Special Olympian, softball player, proud American, enthusiastic Buffalo sports' fan, and all things Marine. For full obituary, please visit www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com