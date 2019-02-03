Weather Service issues flood watch Sunday through Wednesday nights

The combination of snow melt and rain may result in flooding in the Buffalo creeks, Cattaraugus Creek and the upper Allegany River, the National Weather Service said.

With that in mind, a flood watch – which means there is a potential for flooding – is in effect from late Sunday night through late Wednesday night for a portion of Western New York. Counties affected are Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, southern and northern Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans and Wyoming.

Snow melt and warming temperatures Sunday and Monday will help break up river and creek ice. But ice jam concerns will still continue through Wednesday, although colder air arriving Tuesday and Wednesday will help to slow the melting process, the weather service said.