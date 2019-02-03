WALSH, Terry

WALSH - Terry Formerly of Lancaster, January 27, 2019; loving father of Necolle (Brandon) Maccherone; dearest grandfather of Xavier, Violet, Georgia and Juliet; brother of Marilyn (Ken) Diemer; also survived by two nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, inc. funeral home, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Saturday, March 9th from 10-11 AM, with a service being held at 11 AM. Terry served in the Naval Reserves and retired from Praxair, Tonawanda. Please share condolences www.wendelandloecherinc.com