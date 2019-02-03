Two people died in a weather-related collision in the Town of Elba in Genesee County on Saturday.

New York State Police said a 2008 Suzuki was going northbound around 1 p.m. on Oak Orchard Road near Egerton Road when the driver lost control on the snow-covered roadway and slid sideways into the path of a 2011 Chevrolet pick-up truck.

The Suzuki's two occupants – driver Teresa Norton, 53, and passenger Thomas Norton, 22, both of Albion – were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pick-up, Jeffrey Toussaint, 59, of Albion, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated at Erie County Medical Center.

The New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit, the Elba Fire Company and the state Department of Transportation assisted in the investigation.