TREDO, Jennifer E. (Wolf)

January 29, 2019, of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved wife of the late Jeffrey G. Tredo. Dear mother of Jillian (Nicholas) Huber and Justin Tredo. Step-mother of Melonie (Shawn) Neaverth. Loving Nani of Anna, Jeffrey and Shawn Jr. Dear sister of Joanne (Ronald) Carney, Judith (Germain) Iglesias, late John (Cheryl) Wolf and James Wolf. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Friends may call Monday 2-4 and 7-9 pm at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc. Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 10 am at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 69 Adam Street, City of Tonawanda. Share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com