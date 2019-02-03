Three Cattaraugus businesses served alcohol to minors during sting

Three people were arrested Saturday for serving alcohol to underage patrons in Cattaraugus County during compliance checks by the New York State Police and the New York State Liquor Authority.

Arrested were Shannon T. Shelton, 33, of Olean, an employee of Portville Liquor in Portville; Amy L Ginnitti, 47, of Little Valley, an employee of the Clinton Bar and Grill on Clinton Street in the City of Salamanca; and N. Maxine Phanco, 52, of Randolph, an employee of Central Lanes in the City of Salamanca.

Seven other stores, bars and restaurants were checked and found to be in compliance.