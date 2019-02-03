TEDEROUS, Theresa (Gatas)

TEDEROUS - Theresa (nee Gatas)

On Monday, November 26, 2018, Theresa Tederous died peacefully after a lengthy illness with her family at her side. She was born Theresa Gatas on April 2, 1930 in Sebhel, Lebanon, came to the United States in 1953 and settled in Buffalo, New York. She was one of seventeen children and her life was marked by an unwavering commitment to family and faith. In 1956, Theresa married Albert Tederous and they had three children: Joseph, Elizabeth and Philip, all of whom were raised in the Roman Catholic faith. Theresa herself was a devoted and lifelong Catholic. The family settled into a rural area outside of Buffalo called Cassadaga that they called home until 1981. For the last 37 years of her life, Theresa called Las Vegas home. Theresa's upbringing was a traditional one and her life was defined by her roles as wife, mother and homemaker. Anyone lucky enough to have been welcomed into her home knows she excelled in these roles. She delighted in preparing meals for her family and passed on this gift to her daughter, Elizabeth. Theresa was a fiery spirit who lived an engaged life. She was strong and passionate about her convictions and beliefs but also tender and sentimental. As someone who lived almost 90 years and who lived in two very different countries, she had a story to tell and she could tell it in Arabic and English. A conversation with Theresa would invariably include smiles and laughter, but also insight and compelling historical details about her journey via the seas to America. She had an ebullient spirit and was quick to see the humor in things. Perhaps the greatest joy she experienced was in her role as grandmother to Elizabeth's son, Matthew. Her eyes would light up and her smile brighten whenever they were together. Theresa was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Tederous; parents, Joseph and Susan Gatas; brothers, Anthony, Ignatius and Nabih Gatas; and sisters, Jeanette Lazonis, Linda Salheb and Evelyn Horvath; daughter, Elizabeth Tederous; and is survived by her sons Joseph and Philip Tederous; grandson, Matthew Arrington; and brothers, Paul and Peter Gatas. She will be fondly and lovingly remembered but dearly missed. Services for Theresa were held on Monday, December 3, 2018 at St. Joseph Husband of Mary Catholic Church in Las Vegas followed by Interment at Palm Eastern Mortuary.