TAUBLIEB, Edward J., Esq.

TAUBLIEB - Edward J., Esq. February 1, 2019, at age 75. Beloved husband of 52 years to Nancy Taublieb; devoted father of Jolie Roensdorf-Taublieb (Carsten), Liana Moore (Jeffrey), Sasha Taublieb, and the late Tanya Taublieb; adoring grandfather of six grandchildren, Ainslie, Annika, Kian, Nicholas, Phoenix, and Georgia; brother of Susan Cohen (George); and uncle of many nieces and nephews. Ed was a practicing attorney for 40 years and also had a passion for acoustic guitars, playing folk and bluegrass music. He was the sole owner and proprietor of The String Shoppe, which closed in 2018 after 48 years in business. He was an enthusiastic ham radio operator (KB2KVA) and an avid fisherman. He has donated his body to the UB Anatomical Gifts Program. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Gifts in memory of Ed can be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, PO Box 631, Buffalo, NY 14240.