Swigonski - Lori January 27, 2019. Cherished daughter of the late Walter and Dorothy; beloved baby sister of Dorothy (Tony), Tom (Sarah), Candy (Chuck), Chris (Beth), late Patricia (Ron) and the late Eric; dear aunt of Amanda, Makayla, Samantha, Nicholas, Alex and several other nieces, nephews and cousins; also survived by the love of her life, James and her best friend Amy. Lori was a mother of two precious pups Lucy and Saddie. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC.