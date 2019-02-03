State auditors question Akron school district budgeting

A state audit of Akron Central School District budgets raised questions about the district's spending estimates and use of reserves.

The district has overestimated appropriations by an average of 10 percent from 2014 through 2018, the audit found.

The district's restricted fund balance is 4 percent above the allowed limit, and its two reserve funds are overfunded, yet the district did not use most of its debt reserve funds, state auditors fund.

"Taxpayers might have realized $775,000 in cumulative tax savings if the board maintained the same 2013-14 tax levy and used reserves to pay for related expenditures," the audit states.

District officials responded that their budgeting is "responsibly conservative" and aimed at avoiding tax rate spikes. The district rejected some of the state findings, but said it would consider making some changes.