SMITH, Nancy L. (Hedger)

January 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Addison M. Smith; loving mother of Kathryn (Carl) Freeburg and Sharon (Albert) Zahniser; grandmother of Leanne, Matthew, Ayjay, and Nicholas; great-grandmother of Nikolai Eads; sister of Donald (Irene) Hedger; also survived by one niece and one nephew. A Memorial Service will be held at Amherst Community Church on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11 AM. Arrangements by Dietrich funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be shared at www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com
