SISTER TERESA MARIE, CSSF Felician Sisters Congregation Teresa Patora February 1, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Josephine (nee Smolinska) and Stephen Patora; loving sister of Helen Dubowski and the late Walter, Henry and Stephen Szymczak and SM Tyburcia Szymczak, CSSF; also survived by nieces and nephews. Felician Sisters and family will be present at the Immaculate Heart of Mary (Villa Maria) Convent (600 Doat), on Sunday, 2-5 PM. An evening Prayer Service will begin at 5 PM in the Convent Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 9 AM. Memorials may be made to Felician Sisters, 600 Doat St., 14211. Arrangements by the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences at www.Pietszak.com