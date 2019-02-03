SCHROEDER, Gordon R.

SCHROEDER - Gordon R. Of Kenmore, February 1, 2019; husband of the late Betty McKinstry Schroeder; dear father of Kathleen (Duane) Harris, Gary J., Jamie (William) Handel, Thomas R., Daniel (Molly) Schroeder; loving grandfather of Ryan, Patrick Harris, Jason (Monique) Mueller, Joshua (Ashley) Mueller, Jonathan Glavy, Alex Handel, Connor, Tyler Schroeder; great-grandfather of Penny and Carson Mueller; brother of James (Joyce) Schroeder, Carole (Joseph) Golebiewski and the late Donald, Rudolph "Tooty", Robert Schroeder; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Monday, 6-8 PM, Tuesday 2-6 PM, where Funeral Service will be held Wednesday at 10 AM. Interment with Honors at Elmlawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions to Buffalo City Mission, 100 East Tupper St., Buffalo 14203 or Hospice Foundation of WNY, PO Box 590, Buffalo 14240, are preferred. Your condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com