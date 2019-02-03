SCHREINER, Elizabeth J. "Betty"

SCHREINER - Elizabeth J. "Betty"

January 31, 2019, at age 80. Beloved mother of Paul (Raine) Schreiner, Margaret (Roy) Griffin-Cameron and Stephen (Nicole) Desotell; loving grandmother of Meagan, Kaylin, Madelyn, Karalyn, Justin, Patrick, John, Ethan and Mackenzie; great-grandmother of Jack; dear companion of Stephen Desotell; sister of Mary Anne Runfola and Joan Bradley; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 9th at 10 AM at New Covenant Church, 345 McConkey Dr., Tonawanda. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SPCA Serving Erie County, 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com