SCHIFANO, ANgeline M. (Simon)

SCHIFANO - Angeline M.

(nee Simon)

Of Port Richey, FL, formerly of Angola, NY, entered into rest January 18, 2019, at age 85. Daughter of the late Joseph and Jennie Simon; wife of the late Anthony Schifano; dearest mother of Mark A. (Sherry) Schifano of Port Richey, Fl and Donald J. (Elaine) Schifano of Estero, FL; loving grandmother of Lauren Schifano of Pittsburgh, PA and Jennifer Schifano of Philadelphia, PA; sister of Joan Holtz of Angola, NY; sister-in-law of Marie (Bob) Terreri of Buffalo, NY. Services will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 12:00 PM in the Addison Funeral Home, Inc., 262 N. Main Street, Angola, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Suncoast Hospice, 2675 Tampa Rd., Palm Harbor, FL 34684.