SARGENTE, Betty R. (Falletta)

Of West Seneca, NY, February 2, 2019; beloved wife of the late Frank Sargente; dearest mother of Rhonda Booker; loving grandmother of Rob (Erin) Booker and Hillary (Antonio Delle Donne) Booker; great-grandmother of Reese and Quinn Booker; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Family present Monday 2-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday morning at 9:30 at Fourteen Holy Helpers Church, 1345 Indian Church Rd., West Seneca, NY (please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully declined. Your online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com