ROGERS, Alec F.

ROGERS - Alec F. January 23, 2019, age 63, of the Town of Tonawanda. Brother of Thomas E. Rogers and Susan (James) Perry; uncle of Thomas (Kimberly) Rogers, Jr., Katherine Rogers, Amanda (David) Manley, and Andrea Perry. Services were cared for privately by the family. Alec was a 45 year employee of Grief Containers in the Town of Tonawanda. Complete obituary and condolences at www.hampfuneral.com