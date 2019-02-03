ROGALSKI, John S.

ROGALSKI - John S. Of Amherst, entered into eternal rest January 30, 2019. Beloved son of the late Stanley and Jane (nee Dentinger) Rogalski; devoted brother of Jeffrey Rogalski, Julie (Darren) Riccio, and the late Richard Rogalski and Jane Rogalski; cherished uncle of Joshua and Lillian Riccio; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, and his Aspire family and friends for 30 years. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in St. John Vianney Church, 2950 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, on Saturday morning (February 16th) at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo or South Buffalo Mercy Hospital in John's name. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com