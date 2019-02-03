RISO, Margaret Ann

RISO - Margaret Ann February 1, 2019, at age 77. Beloved daughter of the late Frank and Margaret (nee Figliulo) Riso; loving sister of Theresa (James) Ralph, Josephine Riso and the late Nicholas, Joseph (Frances), Frank (Mary Lou) and Michael Riso; also survived by many cherished cousins, nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Monday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (at Parker Blvd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, 9:30 AM at Christ the King Church (Main & Lamarck), Snyder. Please assemble at church. Entombment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice-Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com