PRZYBYLO - Cieslaw "Chester"

January 29, 2019, of Lackawanna, NY; beloved husband of Maria (nee Seternus) Przybylo; dearest father of Andrew and Maria (Brian) Kramer; loving grandfather of Olivia Kramer. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY