PRESTINE, Madonna V. (Lucier)

PRESTINE - Madonna V. (nee Lucier)

January 16, 2019, in Newport Beach, CA, at age 92; beloved wife of the late Arthur P. Prestine, D.O.; dearest mother of William (Deborah) Hultman, Catherine (Marvin) Madsen, Madonna (James) Devling and the late Michele Hultman; loving grandmother of Christofer, Alicyn, Haley, Sophia, Kristina, Lisa and great-grandmother of Carla, Jordyn and Kora. Prayers will be said Monday, February 4, 2019, at 8:45 AM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (corner of Parker Blvd.), followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. John Neumann Chapel at St. John the Baptist Church (Belmont and Englewood Aves.), Kenmore, at 9:30 AM. Family and friends invited. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com