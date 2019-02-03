Power 10: Miguel Rodriguez ranks the best of the winter scholastic season (Feb. 1)

Here is the second Power 10 for the scholastic winter season.

(Through Friday’s games)

1 East Aurora boys swimming. To borrow a lyric from Limp Bizkit, the Blue Devils "keep rollin' rollin' rollin'." They enter the week looking to win their third consecutive Class B team championship. They head into the meet off a dominating performance at the ECIC Class A (Small Schools) Championships, taking first place in all 11 events. And that followed the program securing its 50th consecutive division championship.

2 St. Joe’s hockey. The top-ranked team in the state, the Marauders (18-1-2) are having a typical Marauders-like season. Opened week by beating longtime rival Canisius, 3-0, and then taking down Williamsville North, 3-1, in an Original Eight clash. St. Joe’s has won 15 of its last 17 games.

3 Park boys basketball. A small penalty for last week's No. 1, for losing to Albany Academy last Sunday without injured star guard Noah Hutchins in a rematch of last March's Federation Class A title game. The Pioneers bounced back for 10-point win against St. Mary’s without Hutchins and another starter. The Blizzard of 2019 struck at the right time as Park had games against Bishop Timon-St. Jude and Canisius postponed – giving Hutchins time to get healthy.

4 FLOP girls hockey. Who doesn’t like a challenge? In order to turn dream of repeating as state champion into reality, FLOP needs to win four games in five days as a result of the blizzard delaying the Section VI playoffs. It should be noted, FLOP won four games in six days while securing the state crown last season. FLOP, the top seed, plays Tuesday against the lowest seed remaining from Monday's quarterfinals.

5 Cardinal O’Hara boys basketball. The 17-0 Hawks, the top-ranked small school in Western New York, began the week with second-longest active winning streak in state.

6 Olean boys basketball. The top-ranked team in the state in Class B – two spots ahead of O’Hara – extended its winning streak to 15 in a row with rout of Maple Grove.

7 St. Mary’s girls basketball. Lancers get a case of the hiccups after 16-0 start with back-to-back losses to two state-ranked Class AA teams.

8 Niagara Wheatfield wrestling. Winter weather KO’d the Section VI Dual Meet Championships, but the Niagara Frontier League champion Falcons took advantage of a wild-card entry into the state tournament by becoming the first Section VI Division I team to reach the semifinals. Rewarded with No. 1 ranking in latest WNY poll.

9 St. Francis wrestling. The Red Raiders follow up winning Monsignor Martin dual-meet regular-season championship by taking second in the state Catholic duals via tiebreaker over league rival St. Joe's.

10 Panama girls basketball. Panthers’ winning streak reached 12 after 49-point rout of Westfield. Hard to believe that The News’ top-ranked small school is only ranked fourth in the state Class D poll.

Honorable mention

Amherst boys basketball, Amherst girls basketball, Amherst indoor track and field, Canisius hockey, Canisius swimming, Cardinal O’Hara girls basketball, City Honors boys basketball, Cheektowaga indoor track and field, Clarence bowling, Depew girls bowling, Dunkirk girls bowling, East boys basketball, Falconer wrestling, Hamburg indoor track and field, Hamburg swimming, Holland/East Aurora indoor track, Lake Shore girls basketball, Lancaster indoor track and field, Maryvale bowling, Monsignor Martin girls hockey, Nichols boys hockey, Nichols girls hockey, Nichols squash, Niagara Falls bowling, Olean wrestling, Orchard Park swimming, St. Joe’s bowling, St. Joe’s wrestling, West Seneca West indoor track and field, Williamsville girls hockey, Williamsville North boys basketball, Williamsville South girls basketball.