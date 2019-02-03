POGORZALA, Clara E. (Dickens)

POGORZALA - Clara E.

(nee Dickens)

Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest February 2, 2019 at age 94. Devoted mother of Michael Pogorzala and Susan Mai; cherished grandmother of Melissa, David, Kim (Daniel), Vinnie (Jess) and Tom; adored great-grandmother of Ethan, Maya and Audrey; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Dickens. Predeceased by six siblings. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel) 4614 Main Street, Snyder (near Harlem Rd.) on Friday from 4-7pm. A funeral service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be offered at

