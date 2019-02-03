PILECKI, Florence (Kosinski)

PILECKI - Florence (nee Kosinski)

January 24, 2019, age 92; beloved wife of the late Felix W. Pilecki; dearest mother of Cyndie Carroll and Chris A. (Stephanie) Pilecki; sister of the late Genevieve Klug, Bernice Jurek and Edward J. Kosinski. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 9:30 AM at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 4375 Harris Hill Rd., Clarence. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com