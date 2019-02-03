PATTON, Joyce Ann (Pautler)

PATTON - Joyce Ann

(nee Pautler)

Of East Aurora, NY died on February 2, 2019 at age 66. She is survived by her loving husband Gary L. Patton of 44 years; daughter Jackie (Brian) Macaulay of Londonderry, NH and son Eric (Amy) Patton of Elma. She leaves behind her 4 grandchildren, Sydney and Jonathan Macaulay, and Noah and Skylar Patton. She is the daughter of Shirley Pautler and the late Robert Pautler; beloved sister of Kenneth (Ellen) Pautler and Mary (Jerry) Solomon; aunt to nephews, Jason and Chad Pautler, Robert and James Solomon; and beloved cousin of Shirley (Paul) Mecca. The family will be present for visitation at the Kenneth Howe Funeral Home, 64 Maple Street, East Aurora, NY on Tuesday, February 5th, from 3 - 8 pm. The Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, February 6th, at 10 am, at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 6441 Seneca Street, Elma, NY. Please assemble at the church. Memorials may be made in Joyce's name to either UNTYS (www.unyts.org) or Hospice (www.hospicebuffalo.com). Online condolences, www.howefuneralhome.com