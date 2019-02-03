Parked for a week during storm, man's car heavily damaged

NIAGARA FALLS — A city resident told police Saturday that his car had been heavily damaged while parked in the 1600 block of Ontario Avenue during last week's snowstorm.

The Ferry Avenue resident said that he parked his 2003 Cadillac on Jan. 28 and, due to heavy storm conditions, did not return to the vehicle until Friday. He found a large hole in the middle of the windshield and all the side door windows smashed out, along with other damage.

Both side mirrors had been broken off, according to reports, and the vehicle's ignition and stereo systems had also been damaged. The car's battery had been stolen. Total damage to the car was expected to exceed $2,000.