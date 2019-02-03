PALMERI, Frances V. (Vecchiarella)

Of Kenmore, entered into rest January 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore P. Palmeri; devoted mother of Janet Palmeri (Dennis Meyer), Kenneth (Carolyn) Palmeri, Carol Palmeri (Richard McAndrew), Susan (Leonard) Ranallo, and Marilyn Palmeri (Daniel Riccuito); cherished grandmother of seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Survived by dear sister Verna Wooditch; predeceased by two brothers, five sisters, and two grandchildren. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew's Church, at a future date.