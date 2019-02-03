Share this article

Buffalo in the grip of this week's polar vortex. Hopefully the winner of Oxford Pennant's Warmest Cold City contest will be greeted with milder weather. (Mark Mulville/Buffalo News)

Oxford Pennant announces winner of free winter trip to Buffalo

A resident of the relatively warm state of Tennessee is the lucky winner of an all-expenses-paid trip to Buffalo worth thousands of dollars.

We can only hope Carling Wilson, of Chattanooga, doesn't run into a repeat of last week's blizzard whenever the visit occurs.

Oxford Pennant announced on Saturday that Wilson was selected as the winner of its Warmest Cold City contest.

It was meant to give someone from anywhere in the country – including here in Western New York – the chance to see Buffalo in a new light.

The only catch was the winner had to visit during the winter, on a weekend between Feb. 8 and March 10. News of the contest drew national media attention, and Oxford Pennant received more than 80,000 entries.

The contest is valued at $3,180 and covers round-trip airfare, two nights at a luxury hotel, meals at high-end restaurants, spending money, ride-hailing services and booze, among numerous freebies. Locals who don't need the airfare would receive vouchers for future air travel.

Oxford Pennant recruited contest sponsors including Hotel Henry, Ristorante Lombardo, Marble + Rye, Ted's Hot Dogs, Lyft, Daddy's Plants, the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, Picasso's Pizza and City Wine Merchant.

Oxford Pennant makes wool and felt pennants, banners and flags for wholesale customers and for people who stop by the company's Main Street storefront, which opened in September.

