MOORE, Jeffrey R.

MOORE - Jeffrey R. Passed away January 31, 2019, following a brave battle with ALS. Father of Katelyn E. (Nathan) El-Obari; brother of Terry Moore, Debbie (Jacob) Brown and Marilyn (David) McNulty; grandfather of Zackary and Lucas; dear friend of Joyce Sturm; uncle of Justin (Jessica), Jason (Christina) Moore, Alyssa Pashong, Joseph Brown and the late Jenna Moore; great-uncle of Dylan, Madeline and Grayson; also survived by many friends. No prior visitation. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Willow Lodge 9A at the Buffalo VAMC, 3495 Bailey Ave., Buffalo, NY 14215. Online condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com