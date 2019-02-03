MEIER, Isadora F. (Smith)

Of West Seneca, NY, February 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Henry A. Meier Sr.; loving mother of Henry A. Jr. (Joan) Smith and Kenneth D. (Rose) Meier; also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. The family will receive friends Monday 2-4 and 6-8 pm at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1820 Seneca St., where Funeral Services will be held Tuesday 10 am. Flowers gratefully declined.