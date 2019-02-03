McNEILL, James J.

McNEILL - James J. Of Amherst, February 1, 2019; beloved husband of Kathleen Moore McNeill. Jim's loving legacy of Colleen Mazella, Theresa Sirdevan, Molly (Robert) DiBenedetto, James J. (Krista) McNeill, Patricia (Michael) Simpson, Darlene (Mark) Swiderski and his legacy includes 15 cherished grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brother of Terrance (Monica) McNeill, Mary Ellen (late Roger) Duprey; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Timothy's RC Church, 565 East Park Dr., at Ensminger Road, Tonawanda, Thursday at 11 AM. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorials to Ismailia Shriners Center, 1600 Southwestern Blvd., Buffalo 14224, are preferred. Your condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com