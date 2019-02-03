McGUIRE, Anne L. (Maslowski)

February 1, 2019; beloved wife of late James G.; devoted mother of Karen (Ron) Strozyk, James (Cathy), David McGuire and the late Diane (late Carl) Grasso; dearest sister of Ceil Case; also survived by grand, great and great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Family present Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Martyrs Church (180 George Urban Blvd.), Wednesday at 9 AM. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com